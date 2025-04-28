Things That Came Out About Richard Simmons After He Died

Before it became a lucrative industry and a way of life for millions, fitness, health, and self-improvement were synonymous with one man: Richard Simmons. He truly, earnestly, honestly wanted to help humanity, but he knew that a little flash and entertainment went a long way. For decades, the seemingly ageless and forever tireless Simmons yelled, danced, and encouraged his way through exercise classes at his prominent studio and on morning talk shows, his own "The Richard Simmons Show," and in his line of popular "Sweatin' to the Oldies" exercise videos. Simmons certainly helped a lot of people, and while he may have been mocked for his over-the-top personality and skimpy tank top and short shorts, he was nearly universally beloved.

He was always there, for so long, and for so many, that it was shocking when he suddenly retired in 2014, and even more so when the paragon of health died in 2024. Simmons was so focused on others that little of his personal life was well-known, apart from a terrifying medical emergency on the set of David Letterman's show and a feud over a potential biopic. After he died, those who knew him best shared some nuggets with the world about the real person. Here's everything we've since learned about the sometimes tragic life of Richard Simmons.