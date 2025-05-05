Famous People Who Died During WWII

Glenn Miller had people on their feet and dancing all through the 1930s and into the 1940s with his band, Glenn Miller and His Orchestra. The group had 23 No.1 hits, including "In the Mood" and "Chattanooga Choo Choo." But after the attack on Pearl Harbor, he signed up with the U.S. Army. Since he was already in his late 30s, he wasn't assigned a combat role. Instead, the military took advantage of his talents and made him an Army band leader, traveling around to entertain the troops and lift morale.

Advertisement

With such a cushy job, one not much different from his civilian career, Miller shouldn't have been in any real danger during World War II. But on December 15, 1944, he boarded a plane in England that was headed to France, where he was going to perform a concert for the troops that had recently liberated Paris. The plane never arrived at its destination — it disappeared in the fog over the English Channel.

There have been many conspiracies over the years about what happened, including that Miller was a spy, on a secret mission to end the war, or even that the plane was accidentally downed by the U.K.'s Royal Air Force. We may never know the truth about Glenn Miller's mysterious disappearance, but recent evidence indicates the plane was flying low because of the fog and, as a result, its engines iced up, causing it to crash into the English Channel.

Advertisement