'80s Stars Who Died In Bizarre Ways

A golden era of film, TV, music, and sports that also saw huge leaps forward in consumer technology, the 1980s is among the most heavily nostalgia-affected decades. Fondly recalled by multiple generations, major milestones, favorite personalities, and artists from the 1980s are referenced consistently in current pop culture and conversation decades later. And the 1980s certainly produced many enduring entertainers, stars, and true artists. While many of those human pillars of stardom may have started their careers before the 1980s, and continued working and making meaningful content into the 1990s and beyond, their involvement in quintessentially '80s projects will forever seal them in the collective memory as icons of the era of Reagan, Atari, and the VCR.

Those people lived a life that was singular, and tragically, their deaths were also unique. Their deaths are as sad as anyone else's, and their losses were felt by millions of strangers, but the methods by which they died will forever remain haunting. Here are some significant figures of the 1980s who died in strange and horrifying ways.