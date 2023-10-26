Are Celebrities Given Special Treatment In Jail?

Lindsay Lohan is perhaps one of the most well-known examples of a child star who ended up in jail and received special treatment. Arrested in July 2010 for violating probation, Lohan was sentenced to 90 days but only served 14 days due to overcrowding. Plus, a former inmate of Lohan told RadarOnline that whenever Lohan left her cell, the rest of the jail was on lockdown. In addition to this freedom, Lohan reportedly was allowed to request specific books and get a new uniform each day, unlike other inmates who had to wait upwards of a week.

Another example of a celeb who served their time in relative luxury is Martha Stewart. Sentenced to serve five months in 2004 for insider trading amongst other offenses, the expert on all things home and garden carried out her time at a fenceless prison known as "Camp Cupcake." While there, she practiced yoga regularly and was allowed to do craft activities.

Moreover, though not as luxe in comparison to Lohan and Stewart's experiences, Paris Hilton still got some preferential treatment when re-arrested for violating her 2006 DUI probation. According to Criminal Justice, Hilton was initially released from jail due to an unknown medical condition but did return, albeit to be placed in the medical wing by herself. The hotel heiress was also apparently not forced to have the cavity search prisoners are usually subjected to.