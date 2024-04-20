The Tragedy Of Dog The Bounty Hunter Explained

Duane Chapman fathered 12 children, and the home life he provided for some of his offspring was reportedly traumatic and damaging. One daughter, Lyssa Chapman (born to wife number three, Lyssa Rae Brittain), became pregnant at 14. Lyssa and her daughter lived in a trailer owned by her mother; too young to receive any government assistance, she paid the $500 rent via babysitting while still using drugs. This all happened in the early 2000s, and she was unable to ask her father for help. By then he was an increasingly prominent public figure thanks to "Dog the Bounty Hunter," and he had allegedly distanced himself from Lyssa after she falsely accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 11 years old.

"Because of my accusations against him I really felt he thought I was a threat. Everything he had built he didn't want me to hurt," Lyssa told Fox News. She later withdrew the rape accusation, claiming instead that she had been assaulted by one of Chapman's friends. "It was a horrible life that I never wanted to go back to, living with him and Beth and the fighting and the drugs," she added.

After a 2011 arrest for disturbing the peace, Lyssa Chapman estranged herself from her mother and reconnected with her father, whom she forgives for his past transgressions due to his personal problems. "I feel like at the time he did the best he could do. He was really addicted to drugs and really couldn't get off of them."