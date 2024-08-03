The Hidden Truth Of Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif

Boxing is an ancient sport, and while the origins of pugilism likely date back to the murkiest mists of human prehistory, it has been one of the many games contested in the Olympics since antiquity. Even in the modern Olympics, boxing made its early appearance from 1904 onwards, but women's boxing is a far more recent addition, having only become an official Olympic category since the 2012 London Summer Games. A few years later, in a rural part of Algeria, a teenage girl with a talent for soccer watched the women's boxing during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. From that moment on, that girl, Imane Khelif, was set on a path to her own Olympic glory — and controversy.

It was not challenging enough that Khelif was brought up in an environment that discouraged women from playing sports, nor that her own father was reluctant to see her become a boxer. Her family was poor, and the nearest gym was a long and expensive bus ride away. But Khelif was born with a fighter's spirit, and her perseverance and athletic ability swept those challenges aside. She has since turned her attention to not only winning medals on the world stage, but also encouraging Algerian children to follow her example for a healthier and happier life. While the thornier parts of her life journey may not yet rank among the tragedies of boxing's biggest legends, the truth behind Olympic boxer Imane Khelif is heartwarming and inspirational.