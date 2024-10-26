Weird Things You Didn't Know About Motley Crue

When it comes to taking a walk on the wild side of life, Mötley Crüe roar and beat their chests like they're the undisputed kings of the music jungle. Now, while the biggest controversies surrounding Mötley Crüe have been labored to the point in which several books can be written solely about their scandals, there's much more to uncover about the Hollywood hard rockers. Especially the unexpected — and quite frankly, weird — facts about the band.

For example: Are fans aware that the group's original guitarist — before Mick Mars — couldn't stand another member and left because of it? Also, it might be time to add another name to the list of stars who can't stand Nikki Sixx, because the randy bassist tried to hook up with the mother of one of his bandmates. If that's not enough, a security guard revealed he was paid extra to smack around the members of Mötley Crüe because their manager wanted to keep them in check.

Much like the band, these stories feature elements of danger, outrageousness, sex, and a whole lot of rock 'n' roll attitude. One thing's for certain, though: There's never a dull moment in the life and times of Mötley Crüe.

