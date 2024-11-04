Stars Who Fired Back At Disrespectful Interviewers On Live TV

Interviews present a prime opportunity for reporters to find out more about celebrities and address the important topics everyone wants to know about. No one appreciates softball questions since they are a waste of time for everyone involved, but there are personal boundaries that shouldn't be crossed. Ever. Sometimes, in the chase for a tasty headline or to grab the next bit of sensationalism between their teeth, interviewers disrespect the guests during their conversations, and fireworks explode like it's the Fourth of July.

Of course, there are stars who are absolute terrors to interview, and they tend to despise talking to the media no matter what the topic is. However, there are celebrities who have had good reasons for pushing back during a media event. Take Scarlett Johansson, for example: How would any rational person act if someone were to ask them if they were wearing underwear for a performance? Johansson's reaction is more than merited in this instance, and the interviewer should have considered how it would come across before asking something like this.

The "Avengers" actor isn't the only one who has had to put an interviewer in their place for weird or inappropriate questions, though. Let's take a look at some major stars who fired back at disrespectful interviewers and had everyone talking about it afterward.

