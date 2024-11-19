Actors Who Are Stuck In Prison For Life

Are actors just like us? Surely the life of fame and excess provided by regularly appearing on screens in front of millions changes one's life for better and for worse. Some probably develop a sense of immortality. Money and prestige can buy a person a lot of things, but a fast-paced lifestyle might lead a person to make some questionable decisions. A lot of performers blow their chances to live the good life and wind up behind bars. If they run especially afoul of the law, those celebrities could wind up stuck in prison, spending the rest of their days far away from the silver screen.

According to a 2020 study by The Sentencing Project, one in every seven prisoners — over 200,000 people — in the United States is serving a life sentence. Celebrities don't necessarily get an easier ride, either: A 2016 study by the Entertainment and Sports Law Journal noted that celebrities face a heightened conviction rate, with famous defendants facing a 12.1% increase in the likelihood of a guilty verdict. Over the years, a fair amount of famous criminals have received life sentences when they reach their trial date, and here are a few of the screen performers who will likely spend the rest of their lives in prison. Be warned: the details of some of their crimes are not for the faint of heart.

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault and child abuse.