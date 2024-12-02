The Most Outrageous Conspiracy Theories About Prince William And Kate Middleton's Marriage

Conspiracy theories around the British monarchy are nothing new. On August 31, 1997, Diana, Princess of Wales, heartbreakingly died in a late-night traffic collision in Paris while attempting to flee paparazzi. Amid the outpouring of public grief, theories began to emerge that the royals were behind the tragic deaths. The theory was supported by Dodi's father, businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed, and spoken of in serious terms by the media, despite the lack of evidence. The "Diana was murdered" conspiracy theory took off in a different era; if it happened today, it would likely set social media ablaze. But that was not the only outrageous conspiracy theory to gain traction in the public eye.

In early 2024, the British royal family found itself at the center of internet discourse after royal watchers noticed that Catherine (formerly Kate Middleton), the Princess of Wales and the wife of Prince William, had been missing from the public eye for many weeks. With #WhereIsKate trending on social media, several messaging missteps by Buckingham Palace turned Middleton's absence into a continuous mill of conspiracy theories, some of them verging on the fantastical.

It was later confirmed that Kate Middleton had been diagnosed with cancer and had been receiving treatment before returning to public life. But while the royal family was avoiding revealing any health issues, scores of stories invented by internet users sprang up to fill the vacuum, several of which perpetuate online. Here are some of the wildest stories that have become attached to William and Kate since their marriage.

