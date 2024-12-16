What That '70s Show's Cast Is Doing Now

One of the biggest TV hits among young viewers in the 1990s and 2000s was a show about old subject matter, set decades earlier: "That '70s Show." For eight seasons, millions tuned in to Fox each week to catch the nostalgic, low-stakes, low-key lives of a group of six teenagers as they drove around in a Vista Cruiser, fell in love, broke up, went to concerts, and hung around in a basement, driveway, or water tower in sleepy Point Place, Wisconsin.

The show fed off of — and into — a '90s revival of all things '70s while also providing major breakthroughs in the careers of most of its young stars. "That '70s Show" entered the canon of classic sitcoms, inspired a '90s-set Netflix revival, and added catchphrases like "Burn!" and "I said good day!" into the vernacular. It's been off the air for nearly 20 years now, as old of a show as actual '70s sitcoms were when "That '70s Show" debuted in 1998. Get ready for a double dose of nostalgia as we go around the circle and discuss whatever happened to the various cast members of "That '70s Show." Hello, Wisconsin!