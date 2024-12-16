What That '70s Show's Cast Is Doing Now
One of the biggest TV hits among young viewers in the 1990s and 2000s was a show about old subject matter, set decades earlier: "That '70s Show." For eight seasons, millions tuned in to Fox each week to catch the nostalgic, low-stakes, low-key lives of a group of six teenagers as they drove around in a Vista Cruiser, fell in love, broke up, went to concerts, and hung around in a basement, driveway, or water tower in sleepy Point Place, Wisconsin.
The show fed off of — and into — a '90s revival of all things '70s while also providing major breakthroughs in the careers of most of its young stars. "That '70s Show" entered the canon of classic sitcoms, inspired a '90s-set Netflix revival, and added catchphrases like "Burn!" and "I said good day!" into the vernacular. It's been off the air for nearly 20 years now, as old of a show as actual '70s sitcoms were when "That '70s Show" debuted in 1998. Get ready for a double dose of nostalgia as we go around the circle and discuss whatever happened to the various cast members of "That '70s Show." Hello, Wisconsin!
Topher Grace
When "That '70s Show" creators Bonnie and Terry Turner were casting lead character Eric Forman, they discovered Topher Grace in a school play for which their daughter built sets. It would be his first professional role, and it made Grace a major young star. After securing significant roles in movies like "In Good Company," "Mona Lisa Smile," and "Traffic," Grace left "That '70s Show" after seven seasons in 2005, returning for a cameo in the series finale a year later.
Grace left "That '70s Show" to take his chances with movies, and he became a steadily working actor in major studio projects. In rapid succession, he co-starred in fare like "Valentine's Day," "Predators," "American Ultra," "Interstellar," and the highest-grossing movie of 2007, "Spider-Man 3," as Eddie Brock under the influence of symbiote Venom. Grace co-wrote the '80s-based 2011 comedy "Take Me Home Tonight" and portrayed Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke in Spike Lee's crime thriller "BlacKkKlansman" and a religious leader in 2024's "Heretic." In 2021, Grace returned to television sitcoms with the two-season ABC adult siblings show "Home Economics." He's also been a player in newer media, creating truncated fan edits of the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy and "The Hobbit" movies, and hosting the podcast "Minor Adventures with Topher Grace."
Laura Prepon
Model and theatrical actor Laura Prepon didn't have much screen experience when she was cast as Eric Forman's neighbor, childhood best friend, and dream partner Donna Pinciotti on "That '70s Show." Prepon stayed with the show for its entire eight-season run, with the character eventually emerging as a writer and local rock radio personality.
Prepon was an in-demand TV star after "That '70s Show," and in the following years, she starred on the short-lived small-town soap "October Road" and then as a fictionalized version of comedian Chelsea Handler on "Are You There, Chelsea?" She then played inmate Alex Vause on one of Netflix's first big critical and viewership hits, the prison dramedy "Orange Is the New Black," and in the 2020s portrayed the adult Donna Pinciotti here and there on "That '90s Show," a series in which she directed 10 episodes. As Prepon has worked less in television, she's moved into other lines of work. She co-wrote the bestselling cookbook and wellness guide "The Stash Plan" in 2016 and published the parenting book "You & I, as Mothers" in 2020. The actor also sells her own line of cooking gear, Prepon Kitchen.
Danny Masterson
The most accomplished of the young actors who played the gang of slackers on "That '70s Show," Danny Masterson had starred on short-lived shows like "Joe's Life" and "Extreme" before landing the role of cynical, sarcastic, and rebellious abandoned teenager Steven Hyde. After "That '70s Show" finished up in 2006, Masterson often performed music under the name DJ Mom Jeans and took on supporting roles in the indie films "Smiley Face" and "Spin," and he popped up in "Yes Man." He ultimately returned to series television with the brief TBS office comedy "Men at Work" and the long-running Netflix hit "The Ranch."
In 2017, Masterson was fired by Netflix (and his "The Ranch" character, Rooster Bennett, killed off) when the Los Angeles Police Department opened an investigation regarding allegations that the actor sexually assaulted three women in the early 2000s. In 2023, a court found Masterson guilty on multiple charges, and he was sentenced to a prison term of at least 30 years. Danny Masterson's life in prison is a lot different than his time as a sitcom star.
Ashton Kutcher
Every sitcom friend group has a comically dumb guy, and on "That '70s Show," that character was Michael Kelso. He was a force of comedic chaos, whether physically flailing around, suggesting ill-advised pranks and activities, or rashly breaking up or making up. Brand new actor and former model Ashton Kutcher played the wacky, erratic Kelso, and he was the first and biggest star to emerge from "That '70s Show," all broad comic strokes and movie-star good looks.
"That '70s Show" turned Kutcher into a big-screen heartthrob and a prolific star of youth-oriented comedies in the 2000s, including "Just Married," "Cheaper by the Dozen," "What Happens in Vegas," and "Dude, Where's My Car?" Along with moving into more serious fare such as "The Guardian" and "Jobs," Kutcher co-created and hosted the celebrity prank show "Punk'd" and starred in about 80 episodes each of "Two and a Half Men" and "The Ranch." He's spent a lot more time on his various business and nonprofit ventures, including creating and selling the feel-good media company A Plus and forming Thorn, an international anti-trafficking organization. Kutcher left the charity in 2023 after receiving negative backlash when the news surfaced that he and his wife, "That '70s Show" co-star Mila Kunis, wrote letters to the court urging gentle sentencing for the rape conviction of their former coworker Danny Masterson.
Mila Kunis
When "That '70s Show" began, Jackie Burkhart was the annoying, youngest member of the friend group, the always-tagging-along, shrill-voiced rich kid and pushy girlfriend of Michael Kelso barely tolerated by his friends. As the show wore on, Jackie's plots were the romantic and career-oriented ones, as she endured tumultuous relationships with Kelso, then Hyde, then Fez, all while acting entitled and rude.
During and after her time on "That '70s Show," Mila Kunis helped contribute to some highly controversial TV moments via her continuing gig voicing Meg Griffin on the raunchy animated "Family Guy." Despite earning accolades and awards attention for the dramas "Luckiest Girl Alive" and "Black Swan," Kunis has leaned into comedy, headlining hit movies including "Bad Moms," "A Bad Moms Christmas," "The Spy Who Dumped Me," and "Ted." In 2015, Kunis married her sometimes-"That '70s Show" love interest portrayer Ashton Kutcher; their kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, were born in 2014 and 2016, respectively. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, Kunis and Kutcher formed a winery called Quarantine Wine, donating all profits to coronavirus-related charities.
Wilmer Valderrama
An odd mix of innocence and raging machismo, Fez was the kid in the "That '70s Show" friend group fascinated with the world around him. Often espousing his love of candy, baked goods, and dancing, Fez was also often desperate to get a girlfriend. He was treated like an outsider and a curiosity by his friends and classmates, on account of how he was a foreign exchange student from a location never actually revealed. The character's real name was never provided either — "Fez" is a nickname derived from "foreign exchange student."
Ever since he found fame portraying one of sitcoms' goofiest characters, Wilmer Valderrama has been on television pretty consistently, and in roles very different from Fez. He voiced the title character on the Disney Channel toddler series "Handy Manny" for seven years while also hosting "Yo Momma," the MTV insult game show he created. From 2014 to 2016, he starred as Carlos Madrigal on the cable horror show "From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series," before taking on a stint as a rock musician with MS on "Grey's Anatomy." Around that time, he joined the CBS mega-hit procedural "NCIS" as Special Agent Nick Torres. He's reprised that role in multiple spinoffs and appeared a couple of times as grown-up Fez on "That '90s Show" while also voicing Agustin in Disney's "Encanto." In 2024, Valderrama published "An American Story: Everyone's Invited," his memoir about his experiences as a Venezuelan-American immigrant and USO Global Ambassador.
Debra Jo Rupp
Keeping everything and everyone together on "That '70s Show": harried, busy working mom Kitty Forman. The opposite of husband Red Forman in every way, she's sunny, optimistic, and loves having the whole gang of kids hang out in her house because it means she can be closer to her son, upon whom she unabashedly dotes. Kitty is also very stressed out from a failing '70s economy, her increasingly willful children, and her job as a nurse.
Before "That '70s Show" represented her most high-profile TV role, Debra Jo Rupp performed in the New York theatrical circuit, and she returned to that after her time portraying Kitty Forman came to an end. Along with parts in productions of "The Butcher of Baraboo" and "The Cake," Rupp starred as the world-famous sex therapist in the one-person show "Becoming Dr. Ruth," which landed the actor a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award. Rupp has also racked up dozens of screen credits, including recurring roles on "The Ranch" and "This Is Us," and in the 2020s, helped deliver the truth about the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Mrs. Hart in the series "WandaVision" and "Agatha All Along."
Kurtwood Smith
Probably the most recognizable member of the ensemble cast of "That '70s Show" at the comedy's outset, Kurtwood Smith was a familiar character actor best known for playing villains and authority figures in several popular movies. After portraying angry parent Mr. Perry in "Dead Poets Society," the Federation President in "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," and gang leader Boddicker in "RoboCop," Smith began his long run as inscrutable, authoritarian, antagonistic dad and veteran of multiple wars Red Forman.
No longer beholden to a weekly sitcom after 2006, Smith returned to acting in as many things as possible. His familiar voice can be heard in many cartoons, including "Beware the Batman," "F Is for Family," "Star Trek: Lower Decks," and "Monsters at Work." Among the more than 60 projects with which he's been involved since he stopped playing Red, Smith has been a main cast member on five television series: "The Dropout," "Patriot," "Agent Carter," "Perpetual Grace, LTD," and, most recently, "That '90s Show."
Don Stark
For eight years of "That '70s Show," Don Stark played Bob Pinciotti, neighbor to the Formans and self-proclaimed best friend to the aggressively uninterested Red Forman. The kind of TV neighbor always barging in to offer an obnoxious comment, Bob was a vehicle for '70s culture and references, succumbing to fondly and not-so-fondly remembered fads of the time, including perms, fondue, and swinging.
After "That '70s Show" wrapped up in 2006, Stark has stayed very busy with brief and recurring roles in popular TV shows and parts in big movies. In addition to playing Dix in Disney's "John Carter," Sol in Woody Allen's "Café Society," and Jules Podell in the Oscar-winning "Green Book," he co-starred as sleazy sports team owner Oscar Kincade on the long-running VH1 drama "Hit the Floor" and put in multiple appearances on "NCIS," "Maron," and "The Family Business." Stark once again played Bob Pinciotti throughout the Netflix sequel series "That '90s Show."
Tommy Chong
In both a casting coup and a casting stunt, Tommy Chong joined the cast of "That '70s Show" in its second season. Sometimes a full cast member and sometimes appearing in a recurring capacity, Chong shored up the sitcom's stoner comedy reputation. The characters often sat in a circle, and it was suggested that they were sharing marijuana, placing the show in a pop culture subgenre more or less started by Chong — half of Cheech and Chong, the drug humor-peddling comedy duo of the '70s and '80s of film, stage, and albums. In Cheech and Chong materials, Chong played a highly exaggerated version of himself, an aging hippie burnout who had consumed so much marijuana over the years that he'd grown unobservant and a little stupid. On "That '70s Show," Chong kept up the schtick as Leo, a photo development hut operator with a rich backstory he's almost totally forgotten who serves as a father figure to fellow stoner Hyde.
In 2008, Chong revived his long-dormant act, and Cheech and Chong hit the road for the "Light Up America" tour and multiple joint TV appearances. The pair have continued to perform and made the career-encompassing documentary "Cheech and Chong's Last Movie" in 2024. Chong also writes for "Cannabis Culture" and serves on the advisory board of the pro-marijuana-legalization organization NORML. In 2016, he debuted his first of many signature cannabis lines, Chong's Choice, and successfully made it through colorectal cancer treatments.
Josh Meyers
After star Topher Grace quit "That '70s Show," it resulted in a TV casting decision that drove fans crazy. Josh Meyers, coming off of "Mad TV," stepped in for Grace on "That '70s Show." Meyers' character, Randy Pearson, was introduced as a love interest for the suddenly single Donna, whom she met when he worked at Hyde's record store. Meyers' single year on "That '70s Show" would also be the last year of the show itself.
Meyers went on to land supporting roles in multiple high-profile comedy projects. Along with parts in "Brüno," "College Road Trip," and "The Mindy Project," Meyers worked to revive the Pee-wee Herman character after the arrest that ruined Paul Reubens' career. Meyers acted in "The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway" and "Pee-wee's Big Holiday." In addition to a main cast role on the '80s-set Prime Video comedy "Red Oaks," Meyers shows up on late-night talk shows a lot, imitating California Governor Gavin Newsom many times on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers," a show hosted by his brother. The Meyers siblings also host a celebrity interview podcast, "Family Trips."
Christina Moore
Following the exit of Lisa Robin Kelly from "That '70s Show" in 2003, writers opted to keep the character of Eric Forman's older sister, Laurie Forman, in the show and hire a new performer to portray her. Christina Moore, fresh from Fox's "Mad TV" sketch comedy show, got the job and appeared throughout Season 6 of the sitcom as Laurie in her biggest and what would be final storyline — the character married Fez so he could legally stay in the United States after his exchange program ended.
Before and after "That '70s Show," Moore appeared on an episode or two of dozens of television shows. After "That '70s Show," she starred on the short-lived "Hot Properties" and then put in some time on "Two and a Half Men," "Burn Notice," "True Blood," "Mom," "Marlon," and "Claws." In recent years, she's moved to the other side of the camera, writing the indie movies "Running Wild" and "Pray for Rain" and producing the holiday TV films "A Hollywood Christmas" and "I Believe in Santa."
Lisa Robin Kelly and Tanya Roberts
"That '70s Show" accounted for two '90s sitcom stars who died tragically. Early on, the show introduced an adversary for Eric Forman: His sister Laurie, usually seen teasing her brother or on her way to do something salacious or illegal. After five seasons, Lisa Robin Kelly left the series, vacating the role of Laurie. "With 'That '70s Show,' I was guilty of a drinking problem. And I ran," Kelly told ABC News in 2012, a few days after an arrest for a domestic violence incident, which came two years after a driving while intoxicated conviction. Kelly said she had sought solace in alcohol following a miscarriage, leading to her departure from "That '70s Show" in 2003. She would go on to appear in two short films, one in 2005 and one in 2012. She died at age 43 in 2013 while staying in a drug addiction rehabilitation facility.
Casting Tanya Roberts as the Formans' neighbor Midge Pinciotti enhanced the throwback feel of the show. Roberts started acting in the late 1970s and was best known for her 1980s work like "Charlie's Angels" and "A View to a Kill." Roberts walked away from "That '70s Show" in 2001 to help provide care for her husband in the final years of his life. (Midge asked for a divorce and went to California to find herself.) Having given up acting almost altogether — Roberts popped up in a few episodes of "Eve" and "Barbershop" in 2005 — the actor died in 2021 at age 65 from sepsis.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues or has been a victim of sexual assault, contact the relevant resources below:
- Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
-
Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).