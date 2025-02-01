The Worst Performances Musicians Ever Gave On Live TV

No one could escape the Pussycat Dolls in the mid-2000s. Not only did they purr catchy songs, but their highly choreographed stage show was also something to behold. Unequivocally, the PCD was a musical act that thrived in a live setting. However, their performance of "Buttons" at the 2006 American Music Awards left everyone bewildered by what had happened.

For one, the PCD ladies appeared to be out of sync on the night, as if they weren't all on the same page about what to do. At the same time, member Melody Thornton was nowhere to be seen — until the final 30 seconds of the song. She showed up on stage to sing her part, and even her bandmates looked shell-shocked to see her.

Gossip ran wild about the evening's events, with fans speculating there were issues between Thornton and Nicole Scherzinger. Thornton put those rumors to rest in 2020 during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. She explained how she had been sick in the lead-up to the show and misplaced her passport, which saw her miss the rehearsals for the AMAs. When she arrived in America, she was also delayed by customs, so there was a rush to get her to the event. On the way there, Thornton was told to just go out and do her part at the end, which is what she did. She joked that the PCD were "cursed" at the American Music Awards.

