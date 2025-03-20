Things That Came Out About Celebrities After They Were Murdered

True crime has remained a popular genre for media for decades because audiences have an apparently insatiable thirst for unusual, bizarre, or downright aberrant human behavior — the wilder, the better. And on the relatively rare occasion that someone who's already famous is the victim of a crime, public interest and speculation go into overdrive, with every detail of the crime, its victim, and its perpetrator (if they're caught) pored over by armchair sleuths and looky-loos alike.

When celebrities' murders are investigated, it's inevitable that the process uncovers new-to-the-public information about the deceased. Sometimes these new details are relevant to their deaths and sometimes not — and in the case of an unsolved murder, investigators and the interested public may never know which tidbits were connected to the crime and which were simply the ordinary fragments of a life cut short. What's clear is that for many celebrities, their murders mean that they'll continue after death as they did in life, as figures of fascination. And for fans of true crime, that means more details continue to be revealed.

The following article includes allegations and descriptions of addiction, domestic abuse, child abuse, sexual assault, and death by suicide.

