Reporters Who Died Tragically

"Highly pressurized" and "high-stakes" don't really do justice to the life of a journalist. Many in the profession, whether they work for newspapers, magazines, radio, television, or the internet, felt a calling to find the truth and share it with the world. They'll put themselves through all kinds of uncomfortable, dangerous, or unbelievable situations to get the story, and to get the story right. Reporters, anchors, photographers, and correspondents often discuss what it's really like being a journalist in a war zone, revealing that being a journalist is sometimes scary.

It can also be a deadly proposition, gathering information, assembling it into a story that resonates with a wide audience, and then sending it out for publication. Reporters have suffered medical emergencies while on the job, while so many others have been killed, simply because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time, or because their efforts to shed light on an issue or situation were viewed as unfair, unwelcome, or treasonous by the powers that be. Still others died of natural causes far too young, their lives undoubtedly cut short by an intense and all-encompassing profession. Here are some notable journalists of all stripes who died before their time, and in very sad ways.