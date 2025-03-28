18 Worst Time Periods You'd Never Survive In

The Defenestration of Prague sounds playful enough. What could be the harm in throwing a couple of government officials out of a window? This event would snowball into the Bohemian Revolt, which saw the Czechs try to replace their Catholic Habsburg rulers with a Protestant king. This revolt, in turn, would draw in most of the powers of Europe and give rise to one of the deadliest wars in history. The Thirty Years' War was a series of interconnected conflicts that drove the overall population of Germany down by 20%. Across the worst-hit areas in central Germany, losses may have hit 50%.

As is often the case in major wars, battlefield deaths accounted for only a fraction of the overall toll. Famine took its share of victims, which was unsurprising given the population displacements and the vast amounts of food requisitioned to feed the armies surging across the map. These movements of people led to outbreaks of disease, which took on xenophobic descriptions given the tensions. Typhus received the nickname Hungarian fever, while an outbreak of plague was blamed on Swedes. Desperate people looking to blame others took their frustrations out in pogroms against Jews and an upswelling of witch trials.

To give just one example of the scale of the devastation, the Swedish army alone is reported as destroying over 20,000 castles, villages, and towns during its involvement in the war — and they came in late, only really turning their full attention from border squabbles with Russia and Poland to the major war in about 1630. The level of death and destruction Europe saw during the three decades of the war had no real competition until the Eastern Front of World War II some 300 years later.

