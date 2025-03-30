The Tragedy Of Kelly Clarkson Explained

In the early 2000s, the American standard of beauty, particularly for female pop singers, was skinniness. During "American Idol" in 2002, Kelly Clarkson was objectively slender, but it wasn't good enough for her handlers. "I was really thin, but I was bigger than the other girls on the show, so people would say things to me," Clarkson told People. "But luckily I am super-confident, so I've never had a problem with shutting people down and saying, 'Yeah, you know, that's just what I'm rocking. It's fine.'"

"American Idol"-era body-shaming arrived after Clarkson had already dealt with an eating disorder in her teen years. Theorizing that she'd be cast in school plays if she lost weight, Clarkson developed bulimia. And over her first few album cycles, Clarkson again felt the pressure to be as thin as possible, which coincided with some mental health crises. "When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable," she told Attitude (via People). "I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life. But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense."

She later clarified on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I said I was miserable and as a result I become thin." Clarkson lost weight through extreme exercise. "I, like, wrecked my knees and my feet because all I would do is put in headphones and run. I was at the gym all the time."

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).