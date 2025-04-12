Movies That Lied About The True Stories Of Legendary Celebrities

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson helmed 2024's "Back to Black," the long-in-the-works biopic about the meteoric rise and tragically short life of singer Amy Winehouse. Interestingly, Taylor-Johnson's focus isn't on her music but on her relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil, and his role in introducing her to the drugs that eventually led to Winehouse's tragic death. Meanwhile, producer Mark Ronson — who was instrumental in her success by crafting her uniquely retro sound — is barely mentioned in the movie.

Advertisement

While that's more of an oversight than an inaccuracy, there are several of those throughout, ranging from the film's contention that Winehouse's beloved grandmother helped create her trademark beehive hairdo (she didn't) to the fact that Winehouse dated a few other men other than Fielder-Civil. Meanwhile, the film breezes past the final three years of her life, a time marked by chaotic performances and rampant tabloid speculation about the extent of her very obvious drug use.

The film implies that Winehouse experienced a final, fatal relapse after learning that her ex had fathered a child with another woman, after desperately wanting to become a mother herself. Director Taylor-Johnson, in fact, did admit to taking some liberties with the timeline. "There was a lot of collapsing of time going on in that scene because it was really a while where he's moved on and she was struggling to move on," Taylor-Johnson explained in an interview with USA Today. "But it's absolutely true that she heard about Blake having a child with another woman from the photographers outside."

Advertisement

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).