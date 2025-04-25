The Most Famous Women Who Are Currently Stuck In Prison

In February 1994, police in Gloucester, United Kingdom, arrested married couple Fred and Rosemary West for the simple reason that they couldn't account for why their daughter Heather hadn't been seen in seven years. Heather had been murdered by her parents and buried in the back garden ... as had several more young women and girls. All told, Fred had murdered two women before he'd met Rose (including his first wife, Rena Costello); Rose had murdered Fred's 8-year-old stepdaughter Charmaine (Rena's by another man) while Fred was in jail; and the couple had jointly slain nine more people, one of their shared daughters among them.

Advertisement

Fred died by suicide while waiting for trial, so Rosemary West went before the jury alone and was convicted of 10 murders. She was given 10 life sentences, subject to review under the British system by the Home Secretary, then Jack Straw. Straw had the authority to set a minimum sentence, but did not: therefore, barring an extremely unforseen development, Rosemary West will die in prison. (Her son applauded the move, citing his mother's remorselessness.)

West has made further gruesome headlines from prison, striking up a prison romance with her fellow female serial killer Myra Hindley. They broke up because West found Hindley manipulative, which is easy to imagine. Occasional reports on West's prison life report radio soap operas, baking projects, and a certain mother-hen role toward newer inmates, who, considering the fate of some of West's real children, might do well to find another patroness.

Advertisement