The Confederate Freemason Who Some Believe Predicted World War I, II, And III

Some stories have it all: The United States Civil War, Russia's Bolshevik Revolution, Nazis and World War II, Freemasonry, prophecies, government conspiracies, and a secret letter discussing how World War III "must be conducted in such a way that Islam and political Zionism mutually destroy each other," per a 2016 piece in The Sun (via News.com.au). And if that last bit reminds you of terrorist organization Hamas' 2023 attacks on Israel, then congratulations: You can see how this somewhat older tale has taken on a new, creepy light.

The man at the center of the tale — Albert Pike — might not be a person whom many would recognize. On one hand, he was a Boston-born Confederate general and slavery apologist who got more than 2,000 Native American troops to enlist in the Confederate army during the U.S. Civil War, as the Trans-Mississippi Theater Virtual Museum says. The Smithsonian Associates describes Pike as a person who studied law and was a "philosopher, jurist, orator, author, poet, scholar, soldier" as much as a "libertine, traitor, glutton, incompetent, murderer." Pike was also heavily involved in Freemasonry and rumored to be part of the KKK.

And then we've got Pike's infamous 1871 letter, which seemingly predicted World Wars I, II, and an impending III. This purported document is quoted in a 2013 News24 piece and the 2016 Sun article, the latter saying "there is no primary source for the letter." Nevertheless, the tabloid's piece was also circulated via sites like The West Australian and covered by outlets like the Daily Mail. Indeed, the story keeps cropping up not just in articles, but tweets, podcasts, YouTube documentaries, and more.

[Image by Mathew Benjamin Brady & Levin Corbin Handy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]