Ghostbusters Actor Deaths You May Not Know About

It's no secret that the "Ghostbusters" franchise is a pretty amazing series that's stood the test of time. There's a sad bit of truth that comes with that, though. "Ghostbusters" came out in 1984, and it was followed by "Ghostbusters II" in 1989. That was forever ago, and with the relentless march of time, actors are aging and the inevitable is going to happen.

That most famously happened in 2014, when Harold Ramis passed away at the age of 69. His role as Dr. Egon Spengler was just a small piece of his wildly successful career, and it's one that was perhaps best summed up by a quote from The Chicago Tribune Magazine writer Paul Weingarten (via The New York Times). Way back in 1983, he wrote, "More than anyone else, Harold Ramis has shaped this generation's ideas of what is funny."

Ramis' death came four years after he was diagnosed with autoimmune inflammatory vasculitis, which is a condition that interferes with the circulatory system's ability to deliver blood throughout the body and organs. Years later, fans were still paying tribute to him on the anniversary of his death, leading his daughter, Violet Ramis Stiel, to post on X: "Although grief is ever-present, today I am filled with love and appreciation for all he was and the many gifts he gave us." He wasn't the only cast member who has passed away, so let's look at some of the others we've said goodbye to.