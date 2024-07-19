What Happened To The Bodies Of These Gangsters?

Those who live by the sword die by the sword. This biblical wisdom might more aptly apply to organized crime if one replaces "sword" with "gun." This may be true of many lower-ranking organized crime figures and gangsters — the guys who never make it to the top. But for the kingpins, it often does not apply.

Among American organized crime, the top people have often died peaceful deaths. In fact, New York Cosa Nostra's biggest dons are all buried in a handful of cemeteries in Brooklyn and Queens, in many cases having received Catholic funerals and burials. The same can be said about Al Capone or Meyer Lansky. All in all, the stories of what happened to their bodies are noteworthy precisely because they are so typical and boring.

But not everyone had a peaceful death. Outlaws like Jesse James and Bonnie and Clyde met more expected violent ends, in the latter case, ending up as exhibition props in their hometowns. And then of course, there is Jimmy Hoffa, whose body has never been found.