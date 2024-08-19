Chilling Details About The Ketamine Queen

Although it might seem like headlines are reporting on celebrity deaths at least a few times a week, there are some that are more shocking and less expected than others. When Matthew Perry's death was reported in 2023, it was one of those that seemed to come out of nowhere, especially considering the 54-year-old star's widely beloved role on "Friends." Matthew Perry's character, Chandler Bing, was so iconic that he even changed everyday speech patterns for the generation who grew up tuning in every week.

Perry died on October 28, and speculation was widespread, even though it was immediately reported that there was no foul play suspected. On December 15, the release of Perry's autopsy report revealed tragic details and identified his cause of death as "acute effects of ketamine," and a massive investigation into his death was launched.

One of the names that was very quickly associated with the investigation and the sale of ketamine — along with other controlled substances — was Jasveen Sangha. Authorities dubbed her the "Ketamine Queen," and in 2024, she was arrested along with several others amid accusations that she had supplied Perry with the drugs that led to his death. As more information about Sangha was released, authorities began to paint a chilling picture of a sprawling underground network of drug suppliers. Sangha was accused of flaunting a lavish lifestyle funded by her connections to the drug trade, and authorities began to piece together not only the circumstances that led to Perry's death, but also her alleged involvement.

This article contains descriptions and allegations of drug misuse and addiction.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).