The Transformation Of Dog The Bounty Hunter Explained

Duane Chapman made a move toward independence at the age of 13 by way of leaving his abusive household, quitting school, and joining a motorcycle gang in Colorado. While running with such a crowd over the next 10 years, Chapman was arrested, charged, and convicted of robbery alone on 18 separate occasions.

Advertisement

His worst offense, and the one that would send him to prison for a long-term sentence, was the result of a drug deal in Texas gone awry. "My brothers — motorcycle gang members — and I pulled up to a house, one of my brothers went in to score some pot," Chapman told "Profiles." A man was shot during the encounter, and after Chapman took him to a hospital, he returned to the original scene of the crime and found that another friend, Jerry Oliver, injured by gunfire, but in seemingly stable condition. After Oliver died in his sleep, Chapman and his fellow gang members were wanted men.

Texas law at the time called for Chapman to be tried for first-degree murder, for which he was convicted and served 18 months in prison. Upon parole, he decided to move on from crime. "I looked in the mirror to shave and heard my dad saying, 'Burn your birth certificate, I wish you were never born,' I said: 'I'm going to change and be the best at whatever I do in the world,'" Chapman told The New York Times.

Advertisement