Things That Don't Make Sense About The Challenger Disaster

The history of space travel is filled with plenty of highs. The mention of space probably brought some specific mission or moment to your mind, whether that be the moon landing, the final words of the Mars Opportunity rover, or the more recent launches put on by private companies. It's the kind of thing that brings with it a sense of wonder.

That's not to say that everything about space exploration is a spectacular sci-fi adventure, though. There's tragedy dotted throughout humanity's journey to the stars, and one of the most well known and influential of those accidents was that of the space shuttle Challenger. As the story goes, the Challenger was meant to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 28, 1986. Just 73 seconds after launch, however, the shuttle seemed to explode in midair, killing all seven crew members on board: Francis Scobee, Michael Smith, Ellison Onizuka, Judith Resnik, Ronald McNair, Gregory Jarvis, and civilian Christa McAuliffe. Investigations into the accident revealed that the particularly low temperatures on that day essentially unsealed a joint, allowing hot gasses to leak out. Things escalated from there, leading to the apparent explosion and disintegration of the shuttle. That's the technical explanation, at least; investigations ultimately found poor decision making and management to be the root cause of the disaster.

All that said, though, there are still some hidden truths of the space shuttle Challenger and her crew, as well as some things we can't quite explain. Here are a few of them.